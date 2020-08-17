James (Jim) W Magee (Grandpa) was born on September 24, 1924, in Earlimart, California, to James Magee and Inez Clarissa Cable Magee. He passed away on August 9, 2020 at Lake Havasu Reginal Medical Center, Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Jim attended school in Earlimart and graduated from High School in Delano, California. He entered the Navy on December 1, 1942 and was sent to San Diego for Basic Training, where he met his future bride Claudean Phipps. He spent 3 years and 1 day in the Navy and was discharged on December 2, 1945. He then started driving truck and continued in this job until 1963 when he went to work in Operating Engineers as a crane oiler and later an operator. He retired on a medical retirement in 1981. At that time he and his wife became snowbirds and would spend the winters in Blythe and the summers traveling around the Northwest finally spending the summers in Utah.
He is survived by his son Jim Magee of San Diego and his daughter Kathy (Deion) Stroschein of Blythe. He is also survived by grandsons George (Kermit) Olmsted, Donald (Angela) Olmsted, Lynn (Wendy) Stroschein and Scott (LaWana) Stroschein, granddaughters Penny (Kalani) Wilia and Shanda Magee. He is also survived by 15 great-grandchildren, 20 great-great grandchildren and two sister-in-laws Gay Sloan and Jean Magee. He was proceeded in death by his parents, 3 sisters and one brother, his son Orval Magee, Granddaughter Ginger Olmsted and the love of his life, his wife of nearly 70 years Claudean Magee.
Services will be held at Frye Chapel on Saturday August 22, starting with visitation at 2:00pm with the service starting at 3:00pm. Burial will be held at Vernon Cemetery in Vernon, Arizona on Monday August 24 at 11:00am.
