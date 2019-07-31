Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Hayden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Marcus "Jim" Hayden


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Marcus "Jim" Hayden Obituary
James Marcus Hayden (Jim), born Delano CA June 28,1937 past away June 29, 2019. Survived by

children Terry Lynn McDougall, Mark Aaron Hayden, Benjamin James Hayden. Preceded in death by daughter in law Julie Barrett Hayden. Jim owned and operated H&H Applicators in the Palo Verde Valley and surrounding areas for 20 plus years. A military service was held for Jim at the Bakersfield National Military Cemetery, Arvin CA on July 25th 2019.
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.