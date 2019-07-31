|
James Marcus Hayden (Jim), born Delano CA June 28,1937 past away June 29, 2019. Survived by
children Terry Lynn McDougall, Mark Aaron Hayden, Benjamin James Hayden. Preceded in death by daughter in law Julie Barrett Hayden. Jim owned and operated H&H Applicators in the Palo Verde Valley and surrounding areas for 20 plus years. A military service was held for Jim at the Bakersfield National Military Cemetery, Arvin CA on July 25th 2019.
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Aug. 1, 2019