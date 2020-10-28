1/1
Jan Helen Adams
1950 - 2020
Jan Helen Adams was born 1950 in San Jose California to Nada and Lee Roy Adams. A beautiful Tuesday of 78 F.

Jan passed on Saturday 10/17/2020 following a short hospital stay in Palm Springs, California. It was balmy 105 F.

She is survived by her sons Christopher of Canton, Ohio and Nicholas of Masillon, Ohio, brother Richard Adams, and was proceeded in death by her sister Sue Kalakosky.

Jan was a 1968 graduate of James Lick High School in San Jose, California, and graduated from San Jose City College with a degree in Fashion Design.

Jan was also an accomplished violinist. Although never making it to Carnegie Hall, she delighted her family and friends with her fiddle playing.

Jan ran her own clothing design and seamstress business, Alterations Plus, for 30 years. In semi retirement Jan successfully designed and sold purses and hand bags Riverpurseworks, via her internet store front, after moving to Blythe, California and purchasing a home overlooking the Colorado River.

Her love of alterations did not stop at clothing, she also loved doing renovations on the homes she owned.

She will live on in our memories and hearts.

There will be no services or calling hours.

Please sign guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/paloverdevalleytimes

Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
