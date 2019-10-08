|
|
Jenny lived life with enthusiasm and love. She was an amazing mother, mother in-law, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and dear friend.
Jenny was born in Blythe, California on October 24, 1946. She graduated from Palo Verde High School in 1965. She moved to Santa Barbara, California in 1977 where she lived and worked for the next 29 years. In 2006, she moved to Cape Coral, Florida.
Her creative nature and love for the beach is where she spent much of her time. She loved relaxing and shelling along the beautiful beaches on Sanibel Island (specifically the beach in front of the lighthouse), gardening, making jewelry and spending time with her grandchildren, family and many dear friends.
Jenny is deeply loved and dearly missed by her two children: Monty (Christy) and Dan; her four grandchildren; as well as her sisters and brothers: Cynthia, Frankie, Anita, Robert, Terri and Pat (Rick); and her nieces and nephews, cousins, and many, many friends.
Jenny passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 with her family by her side. She is now reunited with her parents, Frank and Cecilia Ortiz and brothers, Donald and Clemente ("Tiny").
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the lighthouse on Sanibel Island, FL., as well as in Santa Barbara, CA on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Santa Barbara Yacht Club.
Our hearts miss you already and we will forever remember your warm smile and gentle touch.
Please sign guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/paloverdevalleytimes
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Oct. 9, 2019