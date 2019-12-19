|
|
Jerilyn Gay Freeman was born on January 15, 1946 in Santa Monica, California to Charles and Betty Freeman. Jeri passed away on December 16, 2019 in Rancho Mirage, California.
Jeri was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Betty Freeman.
Jeri came to Blythe in the early 70's. She was an avid horse person and very involved in the Happy Hoofers. She had a career in bookkeeping and accounting. She married Chuck Grotke in Kauai, Hawaii – their favorite place - in 2012. They began dating in 1990 and had a wonderful life of traveling together.
She is survived by her husband Chuck Grotke, her brother Richard Freeman (Candace), her sister Jill Freeman (Joel), her children April Smith (Danny) and Jason Freeman (Erin), and her amazing grandchildren.
Jeri was a wonderful family person and had an incredible love for animals and art.
Viewing will be on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 9 A.M. and services will follow at 10 A.M. at Frye Chapel, in Blythe, California.
Please sign guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/paloverdevalleytimes
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Dec. 20, 2019