More Obituaries for Jesse Vasquez
Jesse Santos Vasquez


1940 - 2019
Jesse Santos Vasquez Obituary
Jesse Santos Vasquez was born to Guadalupe Santos Vasquez and Raman Martinez Vasquez on January 13, 1940 in Mesa AZ. Jesse passed away peacefully on September 02, 2019 surrounded by sisters Rosie Rodriguez , Eva Duran and all 6 of his children Sonia Bullock, Linda Gamboa, Jessica Vasquez, Jesse (Gator) Vasquez jr, Andre Vasquez and Matthew Vasquez and his 10 grand children and 2 wonderful dogs Ronnie and Bear.

Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Sept. 12, 2019
