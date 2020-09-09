On Friday, August 21, 2020, Jessenia Ramirez Gulliver, 46 yrs old, of Blythe, CA., moved to her Heavenly home to be with Jesus. Jessenia was born October 14, 1973 in Escondido, CA., she loved the Lord, her beautiful boys, and her family.
Jessenia loved her Savior, the Lord Jesus, with all heart, and she loved God's Word. She was shy, reserved, never imposing on others but, knew how to make you laugh. Only Heaven knows what pain and sorrow she endured but, Heaven now rejoices that she's home. Matthew 5:5 - Blessed are the meek for they shall inherit the earth.
Jessenia is survived by her parents, Manual and Lupe Ramirez of Blythe, CA., her son Israel Gulliver and his wife Rebecca, her son Jacob Gulliver and his fiance Nicole, her brother Isreal Ramirez and his wife Martha, her sister Rosie Bojorquez and her husband Ramon, her twin sister Veronica Serrato and her husband Daniel, her two nephews, four nieces and one great-niece.
Her twin sister held her hand during her last moments and kept her promise, to bring her home and lay her to rest in Cochise Memory Garden, Sierra Vista, AZ. Hatfield Funeral Home.
