1/1
Jessie Joe Salcido
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jessie Joe Salcido, age 41, born on November 12,1978 in Blythe, CA and went to rest with our Heavenly Father on August 13th,2020.

He is survived by his loving family, Mother Socorro Salcido & Father Ricardo Salcido Sr.(Elsa) , wonderful wife Dolores Salcido, his six kids Brianna Salcido, Destiny Salcido (Gabriel B) , Jessica Salcido (Jose R. ) , Jessie Salcido Jr. , Jestina Salcido, Jesiah Salcido, and his Grandson Jeremiah Joe Ramos.

He is also survived by his brothers & sisters Veronika Duran (Pedro) , Ricardo Salcido Jr. , Blanca Rojas (Mario), Marco Salcido & Erick Salcido (Sabrina). In addition he is survived by his many nieces and nephews.

Jessie was born & raised in Blythe, he was a man of many skills & such a hard worker to make sure his family was taken care of. He may have looked intimidating but was a big guy with a big heart. He loved to spend his time with his family barbecuing, working on his trucks & going to the river spending time on his boat.

Services will be Monday, August 24th from 5pm-8pm at Frye Chapel with rosary at 7pm.

Donations will be accepted at Frye chapel

Please sign guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/paloverdevalleytimes

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Rosary
07:00 PM
Frye Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Service
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Frye Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Frye Chapel & Mortuary of Blythe - Blythe
633 N 7th St.
Blythe, CA 92225
(760) 922-4171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frye Chapel & Mortuary of Blythe - Blythe

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss, my condolences to the Salcido family in this time of sorrow,R•I•P JESSIE.............
SEANNA WAPLES FORREST
Friend
August 18, 2020
My mosst sincere condolences to all of Jessie's loving family. May his soul rest in peace.
Love & Prayers, Louise Alford
Louise Alford
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved