Jessie Joe Salcido, age 41, born on November 12,1978 in Blythe, CA and went to rest with our Heavenly Father on August 13th,2020.
He is survived by his loving family, Mother Socorro Salcido & Father Ricardo Salcido Sr.(Elsa) , wonderful wife Dolores Salcido, his six kids Brianna Salcido, Destiny Salcido (Gabriel B) , Jessica Salcido (Jose R. ) , Jessie Salcido Jr. , Jestina Salcido, Jesiah Salcido, and his Grandson Jeremiah Joe Ramos.
He is also survived by his brothers & sisters Veronika Duran (Pedro) , Ricardo Salcido Jr. , Blanca Rojas (Mario), Marco Salcido & Erick Salcido (Sabrina). In addition he is survived by his many nieces and nephews.
Jessie was born & raised in Blythe, he was a man of many skills & such a hard worker to make sure his family was taken care of. He may have looked intimidating but was a big guy with a big heart. He loved to spend his time with his family barbecuing, working on his trucks & going to the river spending time on his boat.
Services will be Monday, August 24th from 5pm-8pm at Frye Chapel with rosary at 7pm.
Donations will be accepted at Frye chapel
