Mr. Gary Kirtley and family sadly announce the passing of Joan Kirtley, beloved and devoted wife, mother, sister, Grandmother, Great Grandmother. Born February 12, 1940 in Russett Oklahoma, Gary and Joan were married 64 years. They had 3 daughters, 10 grandchildren, and 7 Great Grandchildren.
Joan is survived by her husband Gary, daughters Barbra Uribe and Nina Hopkinson, sister Rowena Lambertson, the grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her Daughter Cindy Saldana, Mother Imalee Adkins, sisters Gloria Herrington and Linda Rouse.
I was given the gift of life and now I have to give it back. This is hard, but I was a lucky woman, who led a lucky existence and for this I am grateful. I had a full life. I am at peace. I take my mortal leave of this world and go to my Lord Jesus Christ. August 16, 2020
