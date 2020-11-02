1/1
Joanne S. Guevara
1942 - 2020
Joanne Guevara, 78, of Santa Maria, CA, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 4, 2020.

Joanne was born on August 20th, 1942 to John and Helen Dee in Boston, MA. She later moved with her parents to Blythe, California where she attended local schools. During high school Joanne was an active member of student council, lifeguard and head cheerleader.

After high school she attended junior college and during this time married her high school sweetheart Henry. She and her husband then attended Northern Arizona Uni-versity, where she majored in English and Physical Education. During this time they went on to have two children, Henry and Michelle.

In 1969 she and her family moved to Santa Maria, California where she became a Realtor, devoting herself for over thirty years to helping new families find their first homes.

Joanne was preceded in death by her husband Henry, and her sister Marianne. She is survived by her son Henry and wife Elizabeth, her daughter Michelle and husband Jim and four granddaughters, Audrey, Charlotte, Lilly and Maddie. She is also survived by her three siblings (Freddie, Paul and Betty) and many nieces and nephews.

She was also blessed with numerous extended family and friends, all who will remember her as a strong, kind, generous and thoughtful soul.

Due to COVID, there will be a private funeral and mass.
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
