|
|
Jody Ann Calabrese, 55, passed away on October 16th, 2019 surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was the wife of Jack Calabrese and they were married for 30 wonderful years.
Jody was born March 12, 1964, in Blythe, California; she is the daughter of Rosie Macias and Joe A. Caldera. She had several jobs throughout her life with the greatest being a wife and a mother. She enjoyed crafting, gardening, running, and spending time with her family and friends.
Jody will be remembered for her strength, her courage, and her will to never give up. As well as being the most wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend that anyone could ask for.
Jody is survived by her husband, Jack Calabrese; her mother, Rosie Macias; her brother, Joe M. Caldera; her children: daughter and son-in-law Samantha and Joshua Herndon; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Kelsey Calabrese, and daughter Taylor Calabrese; as well as by her grandchildren Ledger Calabrese and Navy Herndon. She was preceded in death by her father Joe Caldera and her sister Michele Contreras.
A celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, November 16th, 2019 from 12-4pm at The Players, 10921 Santa Fe Rd, Blythe, CA 92225.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jody's name to either the Department of Development at Mayo Clinic, 200 First St. SW Rochester, MN 55905 or the Desert Cancer Foundation 74091 Larrea St, Palm Desert, CA 92260.
Please sign guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/paloverdevalleytimes
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Nov. 9, 2019