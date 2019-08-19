|
John L. Colbert, 60, passed away peacefully at his home in Blythe, on August 16th, surrounded by his family. John was born on December 5, 1958 in Phoenix, Arizona to Loyd & Janice Colbert. He was the youngest of three siblings.
John's parents & family moved to Blythe in his early childhood years where he attended school all the way through college. It was in high school where he met the love of his life, Helen. They married in 1980 and later had two daughters, Krystal & Leslie Colbert.
John grew up around agriculture early on. During his younger years, in the summer, he worked doing field work, such as the local melon shed during melon season, and operated wheat combines during wheat season. He was around the cotton gin at the age of 8 when his father Loyd Colbert went to work for Modern Ginning Company as the gin manager in 1966. John started working around the gin after school and weekends doing a variety of jobs on the gin yard. He worked part time for some years and then began full time after graduating from high school. In August of 2000, John took over the reigns as Gin Manager and was instrumental in continuing to uphold the integrity of the company's values.
During his tenure with Modern Ginning Company, he joined the California Cotton Ginners Association Board of Directors in 2002, and was named Chairman of the Board in 2007 and served 2 years in that capacity. He was also named the Associations 2008 Ginner of the Year.
John was an outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and exploring the desert with his ATV ranger with friends and family, but most of all with his grandson. One of his most prized possessions aside from his wife would have to have been his Harley Davidson motorcycle. John and his wife were avid riders and enjoyed taking trips to explore new sights with their close friends and family. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and taking family vacations.
John is survived by his wife of 39 years Helen Colbert, daughter Krystal Chavez (Edgar), daughter Leslie Colbert (Marcellino), grandson Andre Blanco, mother Janice Colbert, his sisters Doris Lefever and Linda Walden, and many nieces and nephews.
John was a loving husband, father, papa and friend that will be greatly missed by all, but kept in our hearts.
Memorial services will be held at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Aug. 20, 2019