1970 - 2020
Jonathan T Whiting Jr Obituary
Jonathan Taylor Whiting Jr. was born to Jonathan and June Whiting on November 10, 1970 in Lowell, Massachusetts. He moved to Blythe in 1978. Jon attended the local grade schools and graduated from Palo Verde High School in 1988. He attended Loyola Marymount University and graduated in 1993 with a B.A. in Business.

Jon married Lilja Drake in 1993 and together they had three sons; Jonathan III, Logan and Drake. He loved his sons more than anything in the world.

Jon worked for CDCR for 12 years and thoroughly enjoyed his job and those he worked with.

Jon is survived by his mother, June (Dave), his wife, his three sons, his brother Jason, and numerous other family and friends.

Visitation will be held for Jon on Thursday, Feb. 27th from 5-8:00 p.m. at Frye Chapel. Funeral service will also be held at Frye Chapel on Friday, Feb. 28th at 10:00 a.m. with interment services following at Palo Verde Cemetery.

Please sign guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/paloverdevalleytimes
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Feb. 25, 2020
