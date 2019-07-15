Home

More Obituaries for Jose Luna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose Luis Jasso Luna


1957 - 2019
Jose Luis Jasso Luna Obituary
José Luis Jasso Luna, born on 01/03/1957 in San Felipe Guanajuato, Mexico to Jose Jasso and Josefina Luna Rangel. He passed on 06/30/2019 in Palm Springs, CA at the age of 62. He moved to Blythe, CA at the age of 15. He worked in agriculture up until his passing.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Maria Jasso, sons: Oscar Melendez and Luis Melendez, daughter: Anna Melendez, 3 grandchildren, brother: Lino Jasso Luna, sisters: Josefina Jasso Luna, Ofelia Jasso Luna, Maria Jasso Luna and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services were held on July 12, 2019 in Desert Hot Springs, CA.
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on July 16, 2019
