Joseph Alan Lindquist, age 60, passed away and went home to be with our Lord and Savior on August 8, 2019 doing what he loved to do camping and hiking in the desert. Just him and God in the desert outside of Blythe.
Joe was born December 22, 1958 in Omaha, Nebraska to Donald and Hazel Lindquist. He was preceded in death by his father Donald Leo Lindquist, Sister Sharon (Lindquist) Bravo and Sister in Law Freddie May Lindquist. He attended Palo Verde High School and graduated in 1978.
Joe loved the Lord and witnessed no matter where he was. He attended many of the churches in Blythe. First Southern Baptist he considered his home church but also attended Calvary Chapel, Higher Vision and many others. There wasn't a Pastor or church that did not know him. In his earlier years he was a troubled man but Our Lord found him and kept him on the right road over the years.
Joe loved his family, his children and grandchildren. His passions in life were serving the Lord, baseball, football, fishing, camping and hiking. He was dedicated to Blythe Little League. He wanted to make sure the fields were safe and ready for the kids to play on. In addition, he also coached for many years.
He loved going into the surrounding desert, exploring the many wonders of the area just outside Blythe. His favorite place however was Joshua Tree National Park west of Blythe and near Indio. As kids we spent many times with our parents exploring its many wonders, these beautiful memories stayed with Joe.
Joe would often go camping to clear his mind and be closer to the Lord.
He is survived by his four children; Joe Lindquist of Phoenix, AZ. Jessica Crain (Tim) of Avondale, AZ. Melissa Bowker (Cotye) of Las Vegas, NV. Joseph Lindquist of Blythe, CA.
Five grandchildren; Daija Lindquist, Taylor Lindquist, Lilly Lindquist, Aiden Lindquist Hudson and Brooklynn Joyce Crain.
He is survived by his mother Hazel Lindquist and four remaining siblings; Donald James Lindquist (Heather) of Snowflake, AZ., Debbie Lindquist of Blythe, CA., Steven Lindquist (Kathryn) of Phoenix, AZ., Tim Lindquist of Blythe, CA. and many nieces and nephews he loved very much.
Service will be held August 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the First Southern Baptist Church 350 N. Palm Blythe, CA. Reception following services at First Southern Baptist Church. All who knew Joe are welcomed to join in the celebration of his life.
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Aug. 17, 2019