Mr. Roy Robles and Family sadly announce the passing of their dearly beloved "Josie." Mrs. Josephine L. Robles, a lifetime resident of Blythe, was a beloved and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, comadre and suegra. Josie passed away in Rancho Mirage, CA on July 16, 2020. Josephine, better known as "Josie," was born on June 16, 1934 in Rice, CA.



She was the devoted mother of Roy Robles Jr., Rick Robles, and Stacia Domigan. She graduated from Palo Verde High School and went on to work for many years as a bank teller. She was a devout Catholic, doting mother, and church volunteer. Josie met her husband Roy in Blythe. Roy was a WWII Navy Veteran of Florence, AZ., who was recruited to play basketball for the Palo Verde College Pirates' inaugural season in 1948. Mr. and Mrs. Roy Robles were married in Blythe, on October 11, 1952 at the St. Joan of Arc Church in a traditional lavish wedding with family and friends in attendance.



They were close to celebrating 68 years of marriage. They raised their three children in Blythe and continued to reside in Blythe. Josie loved Blythe and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at family events. She spent numerous holidays with her family in Arizona and enjoyed traveling. She loved to hear live music and enjoyed dancing.



Josie is survived by her beloved husband, Roy, her oldest son, Roy Jr. (Patricia) and son, Rick (Denell) and daughter, Stacia Domigan (Daniel). She is also survived by her three siblings, her sister Alice Figueroa of Blythe, CA, her sister and brother in-law Eloisa and Miguel Figueroa of Riverside, CA, and her brother and sister in-law, Joe and Elaine Leon of Los Angeles, CA, and numerous nephews and nieces.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Jesus Leon.



Josie was grandmother to seven grandchildren, and great grandmother to seven great- grand children. She was "Nina" to many godchildren, as well. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.



Her celebration of life will be held at a later date. "I haven't really left you, even though it may seem so. I have just gone to my heavenly home and I'm closer to you than you know." Author Unknown

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store