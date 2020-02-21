|
|
Kathy was born to Jewel and Walter Sutton in Blythe, California on July 29, 1941 and entered into rest at the age of 78 on Sunday, January 12, 2020 in Goldendale, Washington with her son and husband by her side.
Kathy was the youngest of 5 children. Kathy was raised in Blythe, CA and attended local schools. In 1957 she met and married Woody Woodruff. He was a naval man, so for the next 11 years her and their boys traveled with him to many bases. Kathy and the boys returned to Blythe in 1968, there she worked at Albertsons until meeting and marrying Ray Essman. Kathy and Ray together drove a truck for the next several years to live out the adventure that lived within them both. They then retired and settled in Goldendale where they lived out their marriage with hunting, fishing and exploring the great outdoors until her passing.
After a long battle Kathy succumbed to vascular disease.
Kathy will be remembered for her jovial and humorous personality along with her loving heart.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Jewel Ricker Sutton and Walter Sutton, her sister, Rozella Tunnel Jones and Eva Pate, her brother, David Sutton, her sons, Ronnie and David James Woodruff along with great grandchild Olive Woodruff.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Ray Essman, her son, Terry Woodruff and her brother, James Sutton,grandchildren, Billy (Robin) Woodruff, Myriah (David) Wright, Andrea (Robert) Rule, Cody Woodruff and great grandchildren Melissa Woodruff, Kaylee Woodruff, Liberty Wright, Rachel Wright, Bobby Rule, Able Rule and Misty Rule.
A memorial service for Kathy will be held at a later date in Goldendale, Washington.
Please sign guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/paloverdevalleytimes
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Feb. 22, 2020