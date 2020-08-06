1/1
Katherine May Wuertz
1924 - 2020
Katherine May Wuertz, 96, of Maricopa, AZ formerly Rancho Mirage, CA, passed away on August 2, 2020. Mrs. Wuertz was born on May 31, 1924 in Glendale, AZ to Floyd Hammon, Sr. and Sally Cochran. She married Verne Wuertz in 1948 and moved with him to Ripley CA. Together they began their lifelong pursuit of farming in the Palo Verde Valley.

Katherine was a sweet, gracious, patient, tolerant, and loving woman. Her nickname in her family was St. Katherine and she was a true lady. She enjoyed shopping with her family, especially granddaughter Michelle, playing bridge, and just spending time with her family. She was part of a social sorority for professional women and an active member of the United Methodist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Verne Wuertz, brothers Joe Hammon and Floyd Hammon Jr., sister Doris Jones, and grandson Jeff Wuertz.

She is survived by three sons; Larry, Robert, and William, 4 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 11, at Frye Chapel with services following on Wednesday, August 12th at 10:00 am, again at Frye Chapel. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Palo Verde Cemetery in Blythe, California.

Heritage Casa Grande Funeral Home was entrusted with the initial arrangements.
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Casa Grande Funeral Home
1575 E. Florence Blvd.
Casa Grande, AZ 85122
520-836-5555
