What a great guy! Kent was like an older brother when i was a kid, i followed him around like a puppy, I'm sure I got in his way on a construction job but he was always patient and kind.

Kent gave me a hammer when I was about 9 years old, I loved it so much, i wanted be just like him and I am carpenter to this day, i broke the hammer working when I was 25 or else I would still have it.

I sadly moved far away from our family (long story) and lost touch with our huge bunch of Cousins Aunts and Uncles, I miss all of you so much!

Thank you Kent for the time you took to be kind to me, you changed my life.

Brock Ward

