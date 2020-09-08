1/1
Kent Steven Ward
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kent Steven Ward, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020 at the age of 69.

Kent was a God-fearing man, and the most loving and supportive, father, husband, and friend. Kent was actually born on February 27th in Long Beach, California, but his birth certificate says February 26th. Talk about confusing!

He was the youngest of three children born to Wayne and Joanne (Nannie) Ward. The family lived in Brea, California until they moved to Lake Havasu City, Arizona in 1967. Fun fact, Kent's family was one of the pioneers of Havasu. In 1972, Kent was blessed with a beautiful daughter, Christy, and in 1975 was blessed with a son, Jad.

In 1990, he met the love of his life Lisa Renee Blackwood, or Lis as he always called her. Kent and Lisa met at a bar called Jeru's, where they bonded over their love of country western dancing. The first two times Kent asked Lisa out, she turned him down. Kent was persistent though, and he finally wore Lisa down. From that moment on, they did everything together, and have danced their way through every country bar they have come across.

Kent took on the role of step-father very seriously, and became an amazing influence and part of the lives of Lisa's two kids, Ali and Noah. In 1991, because of Kent's love for Hawaii, Kent and Lisa decided to move to Honolulu on a total whim, and lived there for three wonderful years.

On November 27th, 1993, Kent and Lisa were married on the island of Kauai. Their first son together, Jake, was born in 1994, and a few months later the family moved back to Blythe. In 1997 they welcomed their youngest son, Wyatt.

Their love of Hawaii eventually called them back, and in 2005 they moved to Oahu for another five years. Kent and Lisa's last years in Blythe were filled with nothing but fun and adventure.

They loved to go fishing, camping in their 5th-wheel, and on random road trips. When he wasn't buying doughnuts every Friday from Teddy's, you could find Kent fishing in his new bass boat, or dragging Lisa to every yard sale imaginable.

Kent was a kind, patient, laid back, loving man, who loved to live life, never took anything too seriously, and was always ready for a spontaneous adventure. He never met a stranger, would give anyone the shirt off his back, and had such compassion for all people, especially his family.

Kent and Lisa share 12 grandchildren, Elayna, Dylan, Jared, Jaida, Abby, Jason, Dillon, Jace, Jackson, Tanner, Ace, and Gwyneth.

Kent was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Joanne, and his daughter, Christy. Kent is survived by his loving wife Lisa, brother Mark Ward (Rachel), sister Sharron Randall (Randy), children, Jad Ward, Ali Nouse (Adam), Noah Wade (Tiffany), Jake Ward, and Wyatt Ward (Dallas), grandchildren, loving extended family, and an endless circle of friends that were more like family.

Please sign guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/paloverdevalleytimes

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frye Chapel & Mortuary of Blythe - Blythe
633 N 7th St.
Blythe, CA 92225
(760) 922-4171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frye Chapel & Mortuary of Blythe - Blythe

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
September 7, 2020
Blessed to have known Kent, if only for a few quick years. So very blessed to have his daughter Ali in our family and have Kent as a wonderful grandfather to our mutual grandchildren, Dillon and Tanner. I know Lisa will see you in Heaven and continue to dance with you to all your favorite country western songs someday...
Connie Keast
September 5, 2020
Im blessed to have meant you Kent ..... see you again in heaven my friend♡
Deborah Sensenbach
Friend
September 5, 2020
What a great guy! Kent was like an older brother when i was a kid, i followed him around like a puppy, I'm sure I got in his way on a construction job but he was always patient and kind.
Kent gave me a hammer when I was about 9 years old, I loved it so much, i wanted be just like him and I am carpenter to this day, i broke the hammer working when I was 25 or else I would still have it.
I sadly moved far away from our family (long story) and lost touch with our huge bunch of Cousins Aunts and Uncles, I miss all of you so much!
Thank you Kent for the time you took to be kind to me, you changed my life.
Brock Ward
Family
September 4, 2020
Dear Kent,
You a great friend to my dad and mom! I know you,Dave and dad worked really hard together but it always seemed fun! You’ll be missed❤
Aloha to a wonderful man
Marsha Durbin
Friend
September 4, 2020
goodbye my friend.. i will join you in heaven..
David Howard
Friend
September 4, 2020
He touched us all. He definitely is one of a kind. Love watching him dance with Lisa. You will forever be in our heart ❤!
Betty Blackwood
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved