Kent Steven Ward, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020 at the age of 69.
Kent was a God-fearing man, and the most loving and supportive, father, husband, and friend. Kent was actually born on February 27th in Long Beach, California, but his birth certificate says February 26th. Talk about confusing!
He was the youngest of three children born to Wayne and Joanne (Nannie) Ward. The family lived in Brea, California until they moved to Lake Havasu City, Arizona in 1967. Fun fact, Kent's family was one of the pioneers of Havasu. In 1972, Kent was blessed with a beautiful daughter, Christy, and in 1975 was blessed with a son, Jad.
In 1990, he met the love of his life Lisa Renee Blackwood, or Lis as he always called her. Kent and Lisa met at a bar called Jeru's, where they bonded over their love of country western dancing. The first two times Kent asked Lisa out, she turned him down. Kent was persistent though, and he finally wore Lisa down. From that moment on, they did everything together, and have danced their way through every country bar they have come across.
Kent took on the role of step-father very seriously, and became an amazing influence and part of the lives of Lisa's two kids, Ali and Noah. In 1991, because of Kent's love for Hawaii, Kent and Lisa decided to move to Honolulu on a total whim, and lived there for three wonderful years.
On November 27th, 1993, Kent and Lisa were married on the island of Kauai. Their first son together, Jake, was born in 1994, and a few months later the family moved back to Blythe. In 1997 they welcomed their youngest son, Wyatt.
Their love of Hawaii eventually called them back, and in 2005 they moved to Oahu for another five years. Kent and Lisa's last years in Blythe were filled with nothing but fun and adventure.
They loved to go fishing, camping in their 5th-wheel, and on random road trips. When he wasn't buying doughnuts every Friday from Teddy's, you could find Kent fishing in his new bass boat, or dragging Lisa to every yard sale imaginable.
Kent was a kind, patient, laid back, loving man, who loved to live life, never took anything too seriously, and was always ready for a spontaneous adventure. He never met a stranger, would give anyone the shirt off his back, and had such compassion for all people, especially his family.
Kent and Lisa share 12 grandchildren, Elayna, Dylan, Jared, Jaida, Abby, Jason, Dillon, Jace, Jackson, Tanner, Ace, and Gwyneth.
Kent was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Joanne, and his daughter, Christy. Kent is survived by his loving wife Lisa, brother Mark Ward (Rachel), sister Sharron Randall (Randy), children, Jad Ward, Ali Nouse (Adam), Noah Wade (Tiffany), Jake Ward, and Wyatt Ward (Dallas), grandchildren, loving extended family, and an endless circle of friends that were more like family.
