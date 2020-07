LANA NICHOLS,FORMER TEACHER AND CHORAL LEADER IN BLYTHE PUBLIC SCHOOLS AS WELL AS IN IDABEL OKLAHOMA PASSED AWAY MONDAY JUNE 1ST,2020 IN PLANO TEXAS AT THE AGE OF 82.



LANA WAS BORN IN DEQUEEN,ARKANSAS ON JAN.9 1938 TO WAYNE & CLARA GENTRY, BOTH OF WHOM WERE TEACHERS IN THE BLYTHE SCHOOL DISTRICT FOR OVER 40 YEARS EACH,AS WELL. WAYNE BECAME PRINCIPAL AT EHRENBERG,AFTER 17 YEARS AT RIPLEY,A FEW MILES OUTSIDE OF BLYTHE AND CLARA WAS KINDERGARTEN TEACHER AT APPLEBY FROM THE 40'S UNTIL THEY BOTH RETIRED IN 1982.



LANA GRADUATED FROM HIGH SCHOOL AT THE AGE OF 15 AND GRADUATED FROM COLLEGE AT THE AGE OF 19 WITH DEGREES IN TEACHING AND MUSIC FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF REDLANDS IN CALIFORNIA. AT THE SAME TIME, SHE PERFORMED FOR BOB HOPE AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL IN LOS ANGELES. SHE MET HER HUSBAND TROY AND THEY WERE MARRIED SETTLING IN BLYTHE WHERE SHE TAUGHT 4TH GRADE AT RUTH BROWN AND WAS THE FOUNDER AND LEADER OF THE RUTH BROWN CHORUS FROM 1959 UNTIL THEY LEFT FOR THE MIDWEST IN 1976. HER HUSBAND,TROY WAS TEACHER AND LATER PRINCIPAL OF MARGARET WHITE SCHOOLS IN THE 60'S AND THE 70'S.LANA TAUGHT A TOTAL OF 19 YEARS HERE AND 25 IN IDABEL,OKLAHOMA IN THE MIDWEST.LANA WAS ALWAYS A POPULAR TEACHER WITH STUDENTS AS WELL AS PARENTS FOR HER WARMTH, HER ENORMOUS TALENT, AND HER PERSONALITY.SHE WAS A FORMER TEACHER OF THE YEAR AND LONG TIME MEMBER OF THE NEA,OEA, CEC..AMONG MANY OTHERS



SHE COULD PLAY MUSIC BY EAR AS WELL AS SIGHT READ AND WAS MUSIC COORDINATOR FOR"THE MUSIC MAN" "FIDDLER ON THE ROOF" AND MORE FOR THE COMMUNITY PLAYHOUSES. AFTER RETIREMENT,SHE AND TROY SETTLED IN IDABEL AND ENJOYED MANY YEARS OF GROWING TOMATOES,SQUASH,PEPPERS AND GOLFING."SHE STILL PLAYED THE SAME BABY GRAND PIANO THAT SHE STARTED WITH HERE IN BLYTHE ON 350 ALICE LANE!" SAYS HER SON,WES, WHO MOVED BACK TO BLYTHE LAST YEAR AFTER BEING GONE SINCE AGE 11."SHE PLAYED XMAS SONGS AT CHRISTMAS AND THIS MOST RECENT ONE WAS NO EXCEPTION"...



SHE IS SURVIVED BY HER HUSBAND, TROY, WHO STILL RESIDES IN IDABEL,OKLAHOMA:SONS WES,OF BLYTHE AND TONY OF IDABEL,OKLAHOMA,AS WELL AS 3 GRANDSONS,MORRISON,MAX AND TAYLOR AND ONE GRAND DAUGHTER,RANDI. FRIENDS AND FORMER STUDENTS WERE TRULY ENDLESS AND SHE WILL BE MISSED IMMENSELY AND SHE WILL LIVE ON IN THE THOUSANDS OF LIVES SHE TOUCHED.

