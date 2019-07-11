Resources More Obituaries for Larry Adams Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Larry Adams

1941 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email With great sadness and heavy hearts, at 6:18 p.m. on July 8, 2019, friends and family mourned the passing of late father, grandfather, husband, partner and loving friend Larry Adams.



Larry came into this world on Jan. 5, 1941, in Janesville, Wisconsin as the third of five children by his loving parents Dolly and Lester Adams.



Larry spent his school years attending grade school at Roosevelt School, followed by Janesville Junior High, and he eventually graduating from Janesville High School with the class of 1959.



In the summer of 1959, Larry would pack up and move to California to work with his uncle, John Adams, building concrete tilt-up industrial buildings in the Santa Ana, Costa Mesa and the Garden Grove areas. John was a big inspiration for Larry. He took all of his work earnings to buy homes in Costa Mesa.



Larry would live in a small add-on home in the rear of a main house on Minor St. before purchasing his first new home on Marion Way, also in Costa Mesa. Larry would rent out the rooms – as well as the garage – to various tenants. Soon thereafter, Larry would acquire a dozen homes in Costa Mesa.



In 1961, Larry would strike a deal to sell the Costa Mesa properties and acquire the Valley Palms mobile home park in Blythe, Calif. Locals would know the mobile home park as the "Valley Plunge" due to, at one time, being the only mobile home park in the city of Blythe to have a swimming pool.



Seven years later, in 1968, Larry entered into a partnership that resulted in the purchase of the River Lagoon Resort on the banks of the great Colorado River in the neighboring town of Ehrenberg, Ariz. Over time, Larry would go on to buy-out the partner and began re-developing the property from the ground up.



Locals often fondly refer to River Lagoon as "Larry Land". Larry would follow up with "and if you don't like it, refer to Rule #39.



One of Larry's favorite quotes noted, "Imagination is more important than knowledge. Knowledge is limited to all we know and understand, while imagination embraces the entire world and all there will ever be to know and understand."



Family, friends and all who loved him will dearly miss Larry. He is survived by his brother Nick Adams; sisters Cherry Sweig, Sandy Arbuthnot, and Judy Lynn Adams; wife Aurelia Adams; sons Mark Ilalim (Esther), David Adams, Ronald Ilalim (Melba); daughters Roxanne Adams, Rowena Ilalim; 51-year constant companion Dorothy Harvey; granddaughters Mikaella, Jasmine, Jerlayza Ilalim, and Solenn Ilalim; and grandson Shawn Adams and Jacob Adams.