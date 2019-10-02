|
|
Lawrence "Skip" Beynon was born on October 3, 1936 in Scranton, Pennsylvania and entered into eternal rest, passing peacefully in his sleep on September 26, 2019. He was 82 years young.
In 1952, he met the love of his life, Elizabeth. They married on January 8, 1955 and had 5 children. Skip was in the Army reserve from 1956-1963. He worked in the 456 transportation company.
In 1956, he and his wife followed his parents to Blythe, CA. His dad, Jack, was diagnosed with Black Lung and had to move to a dyer area. After working for other various tractor part stores, Skip started working for Jordan Central in 1983. After 27 years at Jordan Central, he retired at the age of 73. Skip was well known by local farmers in Blythe and the surrounding valleys.
In his younger years, Skip loved to go dancing with his wife and was an avid bowler. Skip was a part of the First Knights of Columbus with the Saint Joan of Arc Church. He helped fix the church when it was on 1st street where the is now. He then helped build the Saint Joan of Arc Church where it is now located on Chanslor Way in Blythe.
Skip is preceded in death by his parents Jack and Mable Beynon, his son Larry Beynon, and his daughter Debra (Beynon) Mitchell.
Skip is survived by his wife of 65 years Elizabeth Beynon, sister Gale (Norman) Price of Lebanon, Missouri. Three living children Vikki Caudill, Kathleen Vikse, Darren (Susan) Beynon. His grandkids that he raised as his own Robbie (Mandi) Brown and Elizabeth Cockrell. As well as his other grandchildren A.J. (Stephane) Slagan, Tim (Jenn) Slagan, Samantha (Jermal) Victorian, Michael (Tambi) Cockrell, D.J. (Philene) Beynon, James Beynon, Joey (Beverly) Beynon, Chris (Amanda) Beynon. 27 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson.
Memorial Services for Skip will be held on October 11, 2019 at 10AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Blythe, CA. Followed by a gathering at the same location. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, you kindly make a donation in his name to the Palo Verde College Foundation for the Debra Ann Mitchell Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Please sign guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/paloverdevalleytimes
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Oct. 3, 2019