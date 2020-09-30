Leonard Roy "Dugan" Regian died Friday, August 21 at his home in Quartzsite, AZ. He was 80 years old. Born in Las Cruces N.M. to parents James Regian and Cora Ollie (Cavitt) Regian. His Family moved to Oxnard, CA., and later settled in Blythe, Ca. Where Dugan lived for over 60 years. He drove truck for Mallett & Sons for many years. Dugan was a good son, brother, husband, father and friend. He always had a story that would make you smile and your heart a little lighter.
Dugan is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Joyce, brothers Willie Lee Regian, Carol Jean Regian, H. C. "Tony" Regian and sister Lucille Carver.
He is survived by sons Michael Ellsworht of Murrieta, Ca., Leonard R. Regian Jr. of Shirley, Mass., daughters Gail Richardson of Chandler, Az., Tamra Milton of Tucson , Az., brother James Regian Jr. of Seminole Ok., sister Flora Marshall of Blythe, Ca. and numerous family and friends.
Dugan was put to rest with his wife Joyce on Saturday, Sept. 5,2020 at Valley of the Sun Cemetery in Chandler, Az.
