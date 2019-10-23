Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Needles Elks Lodge #1608
1000 Lillyhill Dr.
Needles, CA
Lonnie Gene Swartz


1951 - 2019
Lonnie Gene Swartz Obituary
"AKA Gene The Bud Man"

Lonnie Gene Swartz, a longtime resident of Needles, Calif. passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at City of Hope in Duarte, Calif. after a lengthy battle with cancer.

He was born September 12, 1951 in Phoenix, Ariz.

Gene grew up in Blythe Calif. and eventually moved to Needles, Calif. He was a crane operator and driver for Tri-State Truss. He also was a delivery driver for Valley Beverage Distributor Blythe Calif. He became known as "Gene The Bud Man.

Gene loved fishing, dancing,playing the spoons, and the Needles Rodeo. You could find him on the river or slough before sun up. He loved the outdoors and the challenge of catching the big fish of the day!

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie Swartz and Wilma Quarles; brother-in-law, Larry Alsop; and nephew, Nathan Wine.

He is survived by his life partner of 11 years, Sherry Langley. He was her cowboy and love of her life; sister, Sherri (Mike) Wine, Anita (Larry) Brown, Sharma Alsop; nephews, Johnathan, James, and families; nieces, Ruthana, Sara, Starla, and families.

A celebration of life will be held from 11 am to 4 pm on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Needles Elks Lodge #1608, 1000 Lillyhill Dr., Needles, Calif. 92363. Casual or Western attire.

Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Oct. 24, 2019
