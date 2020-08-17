Luis was born in Nogales, Arizona and entered eternal rest in Blythe, California.
Shortly after his birth, Luis's family moved to the Palo Verde area where his Grandfather, Father and Uncles had found employment at a cattle ranch located south of Palo Verde on a bend of the Colorado River.
Pedro Bernal, the patriarch and his son owned and operated a string of popular and successful butcher and meat shops on the Mexican side but were selling everything to become Americans.
Prior to this, the family lived on the border frequently crossing back and forth over the border demarcation as the family was a mix of American citizens, Mexican citizens and green card holders living on the border which was not so heavily regulated as it is today. The family resided on the American side but had family on the Mexican side so crossings were frequent.
This move to Palo Verde really staked them as first generation Americans as they distanced themselves away from the border and never really went back, staying in the valley to this day.
By 1968 the family had relocated to the city of Blythe, California and Luis was attending the local elementary schools. Attending until dropping out midway through the 10th grade.
Luis was of the opinion that school was holding him back so he went to work at the Hobo Joes washing dishes.
By the age of 17, already a talented mechanic, Luis decided to attend Universal Technical Institute in Phoenix, Arizona where he recieved a certificate in Automobile Technology (1982).
Luis worked in various General Motors dealerships as a technician working his way to coastal Southern California where a group of his friends were underclassmen at different but neighboring schools. Sharing thier living quarters allowed them to save money and develop lifelong friendships which only strengthened as life carried them forward. This continued until the various members of the group graduated, went on to specialized schools or just married out and matured though still remaining a tight knit crowd entertaining and enjoying themselves together with parties and get-togethers.
Luis evolved to become an entrepreneur and as the years went on he changed careers and started various businesses. An Amway distributorship, a package delivery fleet, then he opened up a Barbeque and outdoor products store in Palm Springs (Desert Barbeque) with 2 locations. In between all this he also found time to open a hair salon for his then wife (Esmeralda) in the old town area of Upland California.
One day (Surprise!), we as a family were invited to see him graduate from Mt Sac College (Pomona), Luis had earned a degree (Associate of Science Industrial engineering). We all proudly watched him walk and shortly thereafter Luis was employed at the Fed-Ex corporation (Bloomington location), as a process engineer where he remained until he retired due to illness.
Luis was a Master mechanic, skilled woodworker, carpenter, could weld gas, mig, stick --you name it, expert motorcyclists, desert rat, a true outdoorsman, entrepreneur and businessman in the true sense of the word but what we're going to miss the most is his humorous and even-tempered personality which welcomed everyone. His ability to reinvent himself and change direction and above all rise --with a joke and a smile...
let's just say it'll be a while before we, his family and friends will be able to step into the river or peruse a beautiful Blythe desert sunset or vist without recalling his particular charm.
Luis is survived by his parents (Mr. and Mrs. H.K.Han), sisters Margaret (Alfredo) Cantillo, Jessika (Gill) Barella, Jasmine (Lorena) Han, Jennifer (Curtis) Rivas, brother Martin (Marsha) Camou bunches of nieces and nephews and his dog Lee (Labrador).
Services are as follows: Rosary and viewing --Thursday August, 20th (Frye chapel, 6:00 -8:00pm), Burial --Friday August 21st (Blythe cemetery, 10:00am)
