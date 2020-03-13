|
|
Maida Blocker Kelley, 96 years young, passed away on March 10, 2020 at Blythe Post Acute.
Maida was born October 29, 1923 in Cameron, Texas to Pearl and Seth Blocker. Maida was the fifth child of seven born to this union.
Maida graduated from Palo Verde High School in 1941. She worked at many jobs in her life. After retiring she volunteered at Blythe Food Pantry for 25 years, and many years at Palo Verde Historical Museum. She was a faithful church member since the age of 12.
Maida was married to Edwin Kelley and had three children, Larry D. Kelley, Michel Kelley (Steffie), Patricia Luna (Louis). There are grandchildren, Michelle Kelley, Steven Kelley (Kristen), Louis Luna (Irene), Peter Luna, Brian Kelley (Cynthia). Her great grandchildren are Wyatt and Megan Kelley.
Maida was preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. Seth Blocker, and her siblings, Preston Blocker (Edna), Vivian Thomas (William), Melba Dysart (John), James Aubrey Blocker (Betty), Betty Jean Blocker, Frances Blocker Haythorn and Norma Dean Rutledge (Leonard).
Services will be held at the First Baptist Church in Blythe on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 12:00 noon with interment following at Palo Verde Cemetery.
Please sign guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/paloverdevalleytimes
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Mar. 14, 2020