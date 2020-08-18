1/1
Marilyn Balius
1936 - 2020
Marilyn Balius was born on 8/18/1936 in Webster City, Iowa and was returned home to our Savior Jesus Christ on 8/15/2020. She moved to California in her early 20's where she met the love of her life Charles working at Dodger Stadium. They married in 1961 and had many happy years together, welcoming children into the world as well as fostering, loving and caring for many children. As a result, they adopted their youngest son, Johnathan. Shortly after moving to Iowa, Charles passed in 1990 after a battle with cancer.

Living in Blythe California, Marilyn lived a highly active life and was involved in a variety of hobbies. She had a passion for quilting and won several awards at the Colorado River County Fair. She loved baking and always made the most beautiful cakes for anyone and everyone's special occasions. She volunteered for many years at Blythe Blue Grass Festival. She also stayed a part of the Red Hat Society for many years where she made friends that became family. Marilyn was well known in the town of Blythe for her bounteous volunteer work, caretaker tendencies and tasty treats.

Her last two and a half years were spent in Phoenix Arizona near her daughter Cindy, at a memory care facility due to her progressing Alzheimer's diagnosis. There, she was continually active and kept her role as "caretaker" for other residents. She was known around her facility as the "mother hen".

She is preceded in death by her Husband Chuck, her siblings Gary Carnell and Barbara Anderson, as well as her Grandson Brody Ross.

She is survived by her sister Alice Harskamp; Her children, Cindy (Mike) Farrage, Theresa (Dave) Carney, Robert (Melody) Balius, Michael (Lisa) Ross and Johnathan Balius; Her grandchildren, Natalie (Darien) Dir, Danielle (Erik) Lara, Trevor Farrage, Courtney (Tyler) Rajec, Ryan Carney, Madilyn (Levi) Parker, Robby (Jamie) Balius, Jordan Balius, Amy Ross, Alicia(Tallia) Ross and Joab Balius; Her great grandchildren, Nevin, Kenzi and Jaden Dir, Chase Lara, Madisyn, Dominic, Brooklyn and Taylor Parker, Linda, Emily and Robert the III.

Marilyn will be remembered by all for her kind, and sweet nature. Along with a laugh that traveled a thousand miles and a smile that would light up a room.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association in honor of Marilyn Balius.

Please sign guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/paloverdevalleytimes

Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
09:00 AM
At Funeral Home
AUG
25
Service
10:00 AM
At Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences

August 18, 2020
My deepest condolences on your loss. I've known Marilyn since I was 15 years old. We always got along great. We took quilting classes together and set side by side for many years. I always enjoyed talking with her. She well be missed.

Dolores Melton (Jackson) Clark
Dolores Clark
Friend
August 18, 2020
Mama, Grams, will forever be in my heart. She left me with such awesome memories. When i would go visit her with Cindy she would always have a smile on her face, open her arms and ask me, “where have u been?” Lol then give me the the best and tightest hug. When it was time for us to leave, she would tell us she didn’t want us to go and for us to take her with us. When i think of her, i will always smile because she was such a loving lady!
Melody Byerrum
Family
August 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Will miss you Aunt Marilyn and will cherish our fond memories of you.
Donnie & Denny Spitler
Family
August 18, 2020
My most sincere condolences to each of Marilyn's Family....she leaves many happy memories now...and continues her work in heaven...May her soul rest in peace. Sincerely, Louise Alford
Louise Alford
Friend
