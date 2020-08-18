Mama, Grams, will forever be in my heart. She left me with such awesome memories. When i would go visit her with Cindy she would always have a smile on her face, open her arms and ask me, “where have u been?” Lol then give me the the best and tightest hug. When it was time for us to leave, she would tell us she didn’t want us to go and for us to take her with us. When i think of her, i will always smile because she was such a loving lady!

Melody Byerrum

