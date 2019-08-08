Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Manley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Manley


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Manley Obituary
In the early morning of July 26, 2019, Mary Ann Manley, 74, peacefully went to be with the Lord after being in a nursing home for the past two years.

She was born December 16, 1944 in Columbus, Georgia. She settled in Blythe, CA where she met her loving husband Butch and was a stay at home mom and raised four daughters. After her husband passed away, she later moved to Yucca Valley, CA to be closer to family.

She is survived by her four daughters, Laurie Wells and husband David, Melody Heywood and husband Richard, Christine Manley, Jessica Sheppard and husband Donald; three siblings, Joyce Tryon and husband Gary, Sue Lucero, and Ricky Davis; 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Louise Davis, her husband Jesse Allen (Butch) Manley, and two siblings, Al Davis and Margie Davis Irby.

A celebration of life was held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug 2, at Church of the Nazarene, 56248 Buena Vista, Yucca Valley, CA.
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.