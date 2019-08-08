|
|
In the early morning of July 26, 2019, Mary Ann Manley, 74, peacefully went to be with the Lord after being in a nursing home for the past two years.
She was born December 16, 1944 in Columbus, Georgia. She settled in Blythe, CA where she met her loving husband Butch and was a stay at home mom and raised four daughters. After her husband passed away, she later moved to Yucca Valley, CA to be closer to family.
She is survived by her four daughters, Laurie Wells and husband David, Melody Heywood and husband Richard, Christine Manley, Jessica Sheppard and husband Donald; three siblings, Joyce Tryon and husband Gary, Sue Lucero, and Ricky Davis; 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Louise Davis, her husband Jesse Allen (Butch) Manley, and two siblings, Al Davis and Margie Davis Irby.
A celebration of life was held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug 2, at Church of the Nazarene, 56248 Buena Vista, Yucca Valley, CA.
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Aug. 9, 2019