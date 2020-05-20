Mary Lomeli Hernandez, 92, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, went home to Jesus on May 12, 2020. Surrounded by her loving family, Mary passed away peacefully of natural causes in Palm Springs, CA.



Mary was born to Guadalupe "Papa Lupe" Lomeli and Theresa "Mama Tita" Baca on September 1, 1927, in the small desert town of Blythe, CA. Mary met her husband, Julian Hernandez, in San Bernardino and they married in Quartzsite, AZ on April 3, 1947. Mary and Julian went on to have three sons, Julian Jr. "Miko," Steven, and Mario. They celebrated the anniversary of their marriage for 57 years until Julian's passing in 2004.



Throughout her life, Mary enjoyed meeting people, taking care of her pets, and being a successful entrepreneur. Mary and Julian opened the popular Don Julian's restaurant in Blythe in 1964, where the establishment continued serving and entertaining local residents for 36 years.



Following their retirement in 2000, Mary and Julian spent time together traveling and spending quality time with family and friends. Mary lived the final years of her life in Palm Springs where she was able to enjoy frequent family visits and celebrations, local events, and special trips to see her favorite sports team, the Los Angeles Dodgers.



Mary joins her husband, Julian, son, Miko, parents, Papa Lupe and Mama Tita, and brothers, Gonzalo (Modesta) Lomeli, Pete (Ambrose) Lomeli, and Anastacio (Nellie) Lomeli in Heaven.



Mary will be lovingly remembered by her children, Steven (Cecilia) and Mario (Michael). Mary will also be fondly remembered by former daughters-in-law, Linda Hernandez, and Marjean Tucker Riggers, her four grandchildren, Julian Paul (Melissa), Mary Ann (Manuel) Sanchez, Steven Jr., and Allisha Riggers Parot, plus her nine great-grandchildren, Ashley, Heather, Jonathan, Nicolas Reichle, Chaz Diaz, Reymon Parot, Amanda, Hannah, and Rayne Parot Bailey. Mary will be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends.



Mary's ashes will be interred at the Palo Verde Cemetery in Blythe. The family will host a celebration of Mary's life at a future date. A special thank you to the kind and gracious Hallmark community for keeping Mary safe and comfortable over the past nine years.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store