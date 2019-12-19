|
|
Mary Ramsey, formerly of Blythe, passed away November 18, 2019 at her home in Phoenix, Arizona. She was 76 years old. Born Maria Del Carmen Lillywhite on December 17, 1942, in Cananea, Sonora, Mexico, she was the second child born to Joseph and Carmen Lillywhite.
Mary grew up in Cananea and attended elementary school there. She participated in track and field athletics and was recognized as the fastest female runner and high jumper at her school. She spent her early childhood helping her mother and taking care of her younger siblings, while her father worked in the copper mines. She learned at an early age to cook and tend the home. Mary and her siblings often accompanied their parents, traveling to various towns around Sonora, Mexico, while her father prospected mines in the area.
Traversing to and from Huepac, Aconchi and along the Rio Sonora, allowed them to visit and stay connected to family members nearby. The family later moved to Nogales, Arizona in the late 1950's where Mary attended high school at The Lourdes Academy. After her father's death in 1960, Mary, her mother and siblings continued living in Nogales, and Mary went to work to help provide for the family. She waitressed at local restaurants, and worked at retail clothing stores.
In the Fall of 1961, Mary attended a holiday dance in Nogales, Sonora, where she met her future husband, Phil Ramsey. Phil was a football coach at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona at the time and was in the Nogales area on holiday with a friend and fellow coach from Canada. Phil later confessed that his friend told him that night, "Phil, you're gonna marry that girl." Mary's mother approved of Phil, and allowed him to visit Mary when he was able to. Mary moved to Elfrida, Arizona a short while after meeting Phil to work and help around the farm owned by her uncle, Layne Lillywhite. Phil continued to visit Mary there, but in February of 1962, it was suggested by her uncle that she reconsider her relationship, to comply with the family's religious beliefs. Mary was persuaded, and reluctantly relocated to Salt Lake City, Utah. When Phil learned of this, he immediately drove to Nogales, Arizona, picked up Mary's mother and sister, and the three drove directly to Salt Lake City. There, he professed his love for Mary and with the blessing of her mother, he brought Mary back to Nogales, Arizona where they were married at the courthouse in March of 1962.
The couple made their home in Tucson, Arizona where Phil continued to coach at the University of Arizona. They repeated their vows with a church ceremony in June, 1962. Their first child, Edward Frank, was born in January, 1963, followed by their second child, Rosina, in March, 1964.
In the Summer of 1965, Mary and Phil moved to Topeka, Kansas, where he coached a season at Washburn University. A year later, they returned to Arizona, where Phil coached at Buckeye Union High School. Mary continued taking care of the home and family, and obtained her high school GED. The couple's third child, Jenny Ann, was born in June, 1967 in a midwife's home in Buckeye.
In 1968, Mary and Phil moved to Blythe, California where Phil began coaching at Palo Verde Valley High School. In 1970, Mary began working for the Palo Verde Unified School District as a Migrant Community Liaison. She advocated for Migrant families and ensured that students were attending school regularly, during their migrant residency in the Palo Verde Valley. She also worked for several years as a Bilingual Instructional Aide for English Learners, and assisted many students in learning how to speak, read and write in English, along with assisting them with all other school subjects. During the summer months, she worked in the fields for Arkalian Farms, Hi-Value, High and Mighty, and the agriculture scales. While working full-time, Mary also attended Palo Verde Community College and was just a few classes shy of obtaining her Associates of Arts Degree.
Mary was active in the Blythe community and was a member of the Blythe Junior Women's Club. Throughout her life, Mary enjoyed dancing and taught her children the various dances of her Mexican heritage. She participated in many community activities, and passionately supported her husband and his athletic coaching career, along with her children in their school and athletic activities. Many weekends were spent traveling to out-of-town football games and track events, cheering on the Yellow Jackets to hopeful victories. All three Ramsey children were involved in all sports through high school and beyond, and Mary was always there supporting them. She was a member of the Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church and ensured her family persevered in their spiritual faith.
In 2000, Mary retired from the school district after Phil lost his battle with Alzheimer's. She remained in Blythe for a few years, before moving to Phoenix, Arizona to be near family. She still traveled back to Blythe often to visit her daughter, and the many friends she had in the Palo Verde Valley.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Phil Ramsey, and her parents, Joseph and Carmen Lillywhite.
She is survived by her children, Edward "Eddie" Ramsey of Phoenix, Arizona, Rosina (Scott) Knight of Blythe, and Jenny Ramsey of Gilbert, Arizona; grandchildren, Jessica (Luke) Williams of Blythe, Jordan (Brooke) Knight of Blythe, Andrea Knight of Missoula, Montana; great-grandchildren, Jameson Willams, Nixon Knight, Kristopher Knight and Sawyer Knight; brother, Jorge (Abigail) Lillywhite of Nogales, Arizona; sisters, Jennie Alva of Buckeye, Arizona and Rosina Lillywhite of Phoenix, Arizona; Godchildren, Michael Lillywhite, Sammy Bryant and Diana Alva; and a host of nephews and nieces.
A funeral mass will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. (CA time) at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 875 East Chanslorway in Blythe. Private interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Tucson, Arizona.
Please sign guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/paloverdevalleytimes
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Dec. 20, 2019