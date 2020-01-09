|
Mason Lewis Burton (85) passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at his home in Blythe, California, surrounded by family.
Mason was born in Columbia, Missouri to the late Minnie Mae and Mason Burton Sr. who both preceded him in death along with two younger sisters, Sandra and Serena. He graduated from Frederick Douglas High School in Columbia and relocated to Denver, Colorado where he met and united with the late Daisy Roberts for over 25 years (who also preceded him in death); and he joined the Air Force. Upon completion of military service in the early part of 1968, Mason settled in Blythe, California where he resided for over 50 years referring to it as "the perfect place to live".
While visiting family in Columbia, Mason met and married Dorita Hayes at Dorita's grandfather's home in the country. They were married for nearly 42 years, and together raised 6 children in Blythe, California: Rodney (Vanessa); Michelle (Dave); Troy who preceded him in death (Erika); Nicole (Cedric); Masonya (Ricky); and Mason Jr. (Stephanie). He is also survived by his oldest son Mason (Cindy) Palmer from Spokane , WA. Mason was additionally blessed with 26 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren that he dearly loved and enjoyed spending time with as much as possible.
Mason was a strong man, physically and emotionally. He often told his son's that you if you see him in a fight with a bear, you better help the bear. This was a metaphor for how strong he was in life. He passed this strength on to his children and his grandchildren. Those closest to Mason would describe him like a quote from Hollywood Actress Mae West, "When I am good, I am very good; but when I am bad, I am very bad." Mason's good and bad eventually led him to profess faith in Jesus Christ late in his life; and he joyfully submitted to water baptism in the Colorado River under the pastoral covering of The Potter's House Christian Fellowship Church in Blythe, California. He subsequently became a member of Shiloh Agape Ministries in Blythe where he remained a member until his departure from this life.
Mason will be missed by his immediate family; extended family that includes a younger brother (Michael) and two younger sisters (Syrildia and Sena) who reside in Missouri; several nieces and nephews; and several close friends in the Blythe Community.
Memorial services will be held at Frye Chapel on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Jan. 10, 2020