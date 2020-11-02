Megan Doucette McIntire passed into the night on September 30th 2020. She was born in San Diego, CA on October 10, 1986. Grew up in Palo Verde, CA where she was loved by all. She gave freely of herself and tried to help others in any way she could.
She will be missed by those whos lives she touched.
Megan was a grauduate of Palo Verde High School and of Mission Career College where she received her CNA and worked tiredlessly at her choosen field. She was loved by all whom she cared for.
Megan was dedicated to fixing the world around her until it became to much for her to handle. She was a bright light when she walked into a room. She always had a smile and a kind word for everyone. She will be missed by all those who, loved or came into contact with her. She had a very calming way about her. She could make you feel welcomed and at ease.
Megan is survived by her mother Donna Doucette, her loving husband Gary Lee McIntire III (Verg) her son Gary Lee McIntire IV, brother Darin Kane & Anne, sister Teresa Carr & Rusty, Molly Ryan Liles & Tom, nephews Zack & Braiden Kane, Dusty & Dillon Carr, mother & Father in law Rebecca & Gary McIntire II, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, Doucette family and her father Robert Doucette whom proceeded her in death, as well as many life long friends.
May your generosity and love of others follow you in death as it did in life. May you rest in peace and be free of pain.
The family request that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Suicide Awareness Foundation.
