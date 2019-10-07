|
|
September 27th, 1964-September 30th 2019
Melody Mack-Smith was called home on September 30th 2019 after an unexpected turn in her health.
Melody was an amazing mother of five children: Kristen, Brandon, Jade, Gabby, and Jaydan and daughter of Alonzo and Dorothy Mack. She was born and raised in Blythe California on September 27th, 1964. She was a fun-loving, charismatic, caring individual who thoroughly loved being a mother and taking care of others, and she will whole-heartedly be missed.
The memorial service will be held at The River Church located at 361 North Lovekin Blvd at 2pm this Saturday October 12th at 2pm.
Please sign guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/paloverdevalleytimes
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Oct. 8, 2019