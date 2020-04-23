|
Miguel Barcenas II was born September 3, 1991 in Blythe, CA and passed away unexpectedly April 11, 2020. Miguel was a good son, partner, father and brother. Miguel grew up in Blythe, CA and moved to Twin Falls, ID where he and his partner of 15 years, Felisha Gonzales planned to raise their children. Miguel worked as Supervisor for a contracting company. Miguel was a good person with a humble heart, who always put his family first. He had many people who loved and cared about him. He will forever be missed.
Miguel is preceded in death by his Maternal Grandparents Larry and Shirley McPherson, Great Grandparents Betty and Lee Ferguson, Aunt Tammie McPherson, His Paternal Grandmother Irma Ruiz. He is survived by his Partner Felisha Gonzales, his children Melony, Demien, Jayden, Noah, Miguel, and his unborn child, His mother Tina McPherson (Joshua Kuamoo), Father Miguel Barcenas, Sisters Martinique Barcenas and Kahealani Kuamoo, Brothers Adrian McPherson and Kaleo Kuamoo, his Aunts, an Uncle, numerous Cousins, a niece and his nephews.
A viewing will be held at Frye Chapel on April 28, 2020. Due to social distancing there will only be 10 people allowed at a time for the viewing. The family asks that you text 760-619-4152 if you would like to attend.
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Apr. 24, 2020