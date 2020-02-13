|
Mildred 'Ann' Lazenby, aged 72, passed away peacefully on February 5th 2020, at her daughter's home in Blythe.
She was born September 1st 1947, to Eula and Sylvia (Vickers) Tharp in Spring Mill, Arkansas.
Shortly after high school she married Charles 'Chuck' Britton. From this marriage she had three daughter's, Teresa Lynn, Brenda Sue, and Shelia Ann. After her marriage to Chuck was dissolved, she moved with her daughters to Blythe where she met and married Veryl Lazenby. They were married for 32 years until Veryl passed. Ann and Veryl were active members in Eastern Star and for many years belonged to the Blythe Social Club where Ann helped with and eventually was in charge of the fireworks stand during the 4th of July holiday. Over the years she raised thousands of dollars selling fireworks for scholarships awarded to local students. This was a labor of love that continued up until a few years before her death.
She leaves behind many friends and family that will miss her dearly.
Ann is survived by her daughters Teresa Couch, Brenda (Mike) Est, and Shelia (Troy) Entwistle. Her grandchildren, Eddie (Chasie) Echard, Christopher (Mary) Echard, Natasha (Mike) Entwistle, Brandon Gilbert, Chasten (Candice) Entwistle, Jarod Entwistle, Troy (Chyenne) Entwistle Jr, Shelby (Josh) Entwistle, Danny (Tiffany) England, Amanda (Killian) England. Great grandchildren, Eddie III, Shyann, Nathaniel, Angelica, Aiden, Evan, Ian, Owen, Keith III, Paul Jr, Harlee, William, Graham, Aubriella and Chase and great great grandchildren Sylis and Adam.
She was preceded in death by her parents Eula and Sylvia Tharp, her sisters Mary Ellen Ballard and Gertie Lee Ballard, her husband Veryl Lazenby and her son in law William Bruce Couch.
Services for Ann will be held at the Masonic Lodge located at 100 E. Murphy on Thursday, February 20th at 11 am.
In lieu of flowers the family wishes for donations to be made to The Order of Eastern Star of California Scholarship Fund.
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Feb. 14, 2020