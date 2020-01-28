|
Monte Mark Mitchell, 65 of Lubbock Texas walked into Heaven January 18th 2020
After a courageous battle with MS. He was born February 2nd , 1954.
Over the years Monte became a professional golden retriever breeder. His customers were always impressed with his care and knowledge of goldens. He was always proud of the fact that previous owners often called him commenting how much they loved their golden. He will always be remembered as a gentle, kind and caring person with a positive demeanor and doing what he loved, breeding goldens.
Monte was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. OB Mitchell. Survivors include brothers, Jerry Mitchell and son Perry, Jess Mitchell, Louis Mitchell, wife Julie, their children Taylor and Ashley Mitchell, sister Lana Mitchell Cantrell, husband Tommy Cantrell, and their sons, Tom Cantrell, Lance Cantrell, wife Audra and their children, Lorelei and Lincoln Cantrell.
Services for Monte were held at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Lubbock, Texas.
The family request donations be made to MS society or to the .
Walk free, Monte
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Jan. 29, 2020