Nancy Martha Walker was born in Gaffney, South Carolina to Ollie and Mildred Couthern. She had 5 sisters and 3 brothers. Her family worked in the Farming Industry which led her to Blythe, California in 1953.
She was mother to five children, Debbie Walker-Pope, Johnny Walker, Susan Walker-McArthur, Jason Walker and Tammy Walker. She was a grandmother to 14 and great grandmother to 10.
She worked in the restaurant service industry at varied Blythe restaurant locations over many years. Later, she retired form the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation where she was a Supervisor Cook. She was well known as a hard worker. It was once said that she probably had a million miles on her feet.
Nancy was well known around the Blythe baseball, football and basketball games as Mrs. Walker. Sitting in the bleachers watching one of her children's games, you could hear her cheering them on. Her love of sports goes back to her younger years when she played basketball in high school and was the Team Captain at New Blaine High School in England, Arkansas.
She loved her family and was always seen around town with them in tow. Usually out shopping at K-Mart and then off to a local restaurant or ice cream place.
Good country food and music were some of her passions. She would be in the kitchen cooking it up to 'Loretta Lynn' while flipping pancakes smothered in peanut butter and coffee in hand. Or even better, chocolate and biscuits.
A good garage sale with an array of kitchen gadgets was where you could find her. And she'd be the first one there. She couldn't pass up a good bargain; even if she already had one somewhere, another one would be going home with her.
And let's not forget her 'sassafras'. She was a strong woman. Her witty country remarks and the fact that she had no problem telling you how she felt, came from years of experience supporting her family working as a single mother and just dealing with life's many stings.
But on the other side, she would tell you "I love you more". Yes...a strong woman with a tender side.
An unknown author wrote:
A mother's love is always with her children. Losing a mother is one of the deepest sorrows a heart can know. But her goodness, her caring, and her wisdom live on - like a legacy of love that will always be with you. May that love surround you now and bring you peace.
Services for Nancy will be held on Friday, February 21st at 11:00 a.m. at Frye Chapel with burial services following at Palo Verde Cemetery.
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Feb. 19, 2020