Natalia Senorina Sanchez
1970 - 2020
Natalia Senorina Sanchez, 50, was unexpectedly called to heaven on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Natalia was born March 10, 1970 in Blythe, CA to Manuel and Senorina Sanchez.

She is preceded in death by her father Manuel Sanchez and her brother Robert Sanchez. She is survived by her mother Senorina Sanchez and her four sisters Isabel (Robert) Verduzco, Susana (Heriberto) Cavasos, Maria De Lourdes (Earl) Sonner, and Candelaria Sanchez and Wesley Van Hook, and many nephews and nieces.

Natalia was known as Tia B; Tia B was a lovable soul who loved to dance, color, and pose for pictures. She would pass her time away watching her favorite TV Shows: A-Team, and Wonder Woman. Tia B would love to tell her family their birthdays. She loved spending time with all her family for the holidays and birthday parties. Tia B will always be remembered for her unconditional love, her smile, and her kisses.


Services will be held on Tuesday, December 1st at Frye Chapel.
Visitation will be from 11-12:00 p.m. and Rosary will be recited at 12:00 noon.
Please sign guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/paloverdevalleytimes

Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Frye Chapel & Mortuary of Blythe - Blythe
DEC
1
Rosary
12:00 PM
Frye Chapel & Mortuary of Blythe - Blythe
Funeral services provided by
Frye Chapel & Mortuary of Blythe - Blythe
633 N 7th St.
Blythe, CA 92225
(760) 922-4171
