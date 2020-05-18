Norman Lourenco passed away of cardiac arrest Wednesday morning, May 13, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri at the age of 76.



He was a star athlete in the early 1960s playing football, baseball and basketball for the Yellow Jackets.



His 100 year old mother, Josie Cauwel, survives him along with his two sons, Jonathan (an attorney) and Jason (a farmer), daughter in law Kristen, and his granddaughters Regan (also an attorney), Anna (a teacher) and Leah (a high school student).



Always the character, he asked to be cremated with his ashes stored in a restaurant sized bottle of mayonnaise (his favorite). Condolences may be sent to his mother, Josie Cauwel at 711 NE Cedar Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64086.

