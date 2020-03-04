|
Paula Ann Willcutt passed away peacefully March 1st at 2: am after a long battle with cancer and finally succumbing to pneumonia.
Paula was born on August 8th 1937 in Chicago Illinois. She was first married to John Gressmann in 1955 and soon moved to Santa Ana California. She had 5 children with John who passed away in 1972.
Many years later she met Bob Willcutt and they were married in 1985.
Paula is survived by her husband Bob Willcutt and 5 children; David, Michael, Marianne, Norene and Daniel. She also has 5 grandchildren; John, Howard, Chelsea, Christina, Lauren, Julianne and one great granddaughter; Hayden.
Bob also has 3 children; David, Robert and Erin with 3 grandchildren; Mark, Collin and Brodie.
Paula was very involved in church and community helping and inspiring many people. She loved and was loved by many and will be missed by all.
We will be celebrating her life on Saturday morning March 14th 10:00 am at the First Baptist Church at 100 west Murphy Street in Blythe, CA.
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Mar. 5, 2020