Raymond A. Matcham, 72, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in La Quinta. He was born in 1946 to Henry and Amelia (Leivas) Matcham in Blythe. He served in the Marine Corps for four years and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was an electrician with IBEW Local 440 until his retirement.



After he retired he began volunteering at Eisenhower Medical Center. He spent many years at the volunteer desk in the Wright Building greeting everyone with a smile.



He joined a woodcarving group and spent many hours of enjoyment carving gifts for family and friends. He loved his family and he enjoyed being a grandfather most of all. He loved every minute he spent with Jordyn and Davis and they loved their "Pop".



He also enjoyed traveling and especially enjoyed road trips. He was able to complete an important part of his bucket list when he and Diane visited the Vietnam War Memorial Wall in Washington, DC.



He is survived by his wife Diane, his three children, Richard Matcham, Anna (Erik) Jensen, Jessica Matcham and his two grandchildren, Jordyn and Davis Jensen. He was preceded in death by his son Raymond Matcham Jr.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Shadow Rock Church. 79390 Hwy 111 in La Quinta.



The family would like to extend their gratitude to all the doctors, nurses, and staff at Eisenhower Medical Center for the wonderful care and compassion he received there during his illness.



The family suggests donations to Eisenhower Medical Center in Ray's name in lieu of flowers. Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary