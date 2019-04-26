Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ricco Lazzarotto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ricco A. Lazzarotto


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ricco A. Lazzarotto Obituary
Ricco A. Lazzaratto, 53 was born Dec. 9, 1965 and passed away April 9, 2019 at JFK Hospital in Indio, CA surrounded by family and loved ones.

Originally from Midland, CA. Ricco was a longtime resident of Blythe. He attended school in Westmoreland, CA and attended junior and senior high school in Blythe.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing pranks on his numerous nieces and nephews.

Ricco was preceded in death by his parents, Aurelio and Antonia (Toni) Lazzarotto.

He is survived by his sisters Sonia (Victor) Galvez of Blythe and Bruna Oberst of Indio, CA; brothers Donnie Lazzarotto of Brawley, CA and Jack (Sylvia) Lazzarotto of Las Vegas, NV; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life is scheduled for a later date.

Please sign guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/paloverdevalleytimes
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.