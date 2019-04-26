|
Ricco A. Lazzaratto, 53 was born Dec. 9, 1965 and passed away April 9, 2019 at JFK Hospital in Indio, CA surrounded by family and loved ones.
Originally from Midland, CA. Ricco was a longtime resident of Blythe. He attended school in Westmoreland, CA and attended junior and senior high school in Blythe.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing pranks on his numerous nieces and nephews.
Ricco was preceded in death by his parents, Aurelio and Antonia (Toni) Lazzarotto.
He is survived by his sisters Sonia (Victor) Galvez of Blythe and Bruna Oberst of Indio, CA; brothers Donnie Lazzarotto of Brawley, CA and Jack (Sylvia) Lazzarotto of Las Vegas, NV; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life is scheduled for a later date.
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Apr. 27, 2019