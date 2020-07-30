1/1
Riley McKim Anderson
1993 - 2020
A memorial service is pending at Zion Lutheran Church, Blythe, for Riley McKim Anderson, 26, of Phoenix, formerly of Blythe, who died July 28 in Phoenix.

Riley was born Dec. 6, 1993 in Lake Havasu City, AZ. He attended Zion Lutheran School, Margaret White Elementary School and Blythe High School. Riley was a 2013 graduate of Twin Palms High School, Blythe

He is survived by his mother, Kathy Jensen of Phoenix, formerly from Blythe; father Lyle Anderson, San Bernardino, CA; sister Jeannette White, Blythe; uncles Mike Jensen, Little Falls, MN and Mark Jensen (Mary), Prairie Rose, ND, aunts Donita Curley, Santee, CA, and Patsy Hanson, Garden Grove, CA; niece Bailey White and nephew Wyatt White, and numerous cousins.

Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
