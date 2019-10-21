|
Robert Donald Pratt passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 in Blythe, California. Bob was born to Walter and Pearl (Giddings) Pratt on December 10, 1949 in Riverside, California. He graduated from Palo Verde High School in 1968 and earned degrees at Palo Verde College and University of Redlands. Bob was raised in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served his mission in Mexico. He served in the Army National Guard from 1971 to 1977 and was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He was a "jack of all trades" and worked in many professions – truck driver, service station attendance, manager of a Texaco Oil distribution plant, policeman, detective, beekeeper, car parts salesman, truck stop manager, and realtor. The occupation that he loved the most was being a dad to Amy and Ann, and a grandpa to his three grandchildren, Megan, Robby, and Emma.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Neal; his daughter Amy; and his nephew, Neal. Bob is survived by his wife Fay; daughter, Ann Walters; grandchildren, Megan Morgan, Robert Farrance, and Emmaline Walters; brothers David (Audrey) and Michael (Linda); sisters Nancy Holt, Susie Forrest (Dewayne), and MaryAnn John (Jared); as well as a plethora of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked to please make a donation to the Blythe Cancer Resource Center in his daughter's memory. A reception will be held at the Blythe Masonic Lodge on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at noon. A service will be held at Frye Chapel & Blythe Mortuary at 2:00pm.
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Oct. 22, 2019