(Robert) Leland Conley passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 13, 2020, at the age of 93. He was born on November 13, 1926, in Blythe, California, the son of Boone and Esther Conley. He is survived by his beautiful wife of 65 years, Joyce, two sons, Mark and Rob Conley, his daughter Jane Conley Long, son in law Dave Long, and his sister Rebecca Harrison. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Bradley (Emily) Jackson, Mathew (Grace) Jackson, Kyle (Jenna) Long, Cody (Hannah) Long, David Leland Long and Ryan Long. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, including Alice Alford, Annette Alford, Donald (Jana) Alford and Darrell (Terri) Alford, and his sister in law, Louise Alford.
Leland spent his early years growing up in Ripley, working at Herman Knight's Grocery Store for 50 cents a day, while his father Boone drove the ice wagon from Palo Verde to Glamis. The Conley's came from hard working and tough pioneer stock, and carved out successful lives, despite the harsh summers of the Palo Verde Valley, in the days before air conditioning.
At the age of 17, at the height of World War II, Leland felt the call and joined the Navy, where he served his country until 1946. Upon returning to Blythe, he got a job at Citizen's Bank, which later became Security Pacific Bank. Leland worked 39 years at the bank where he touched many lives, retiring as the operations manager in 1984. He was also a member of the Blythe Masonic Lodge for over 70 years. Few people were more knowledgeable about the history of Blythe and the Palo Verde Valley, and he was proud to share that history, volunteering for many years at the museum in Blythe. He cared deeply about the local community, serving as treasurer for the cemetery board, the Blythe Beautiful Club, and the Blythe Coin Club, and serving as treasurer and chaplain for the Blythe Masonic Lodge. He was a member of the greatest generation, and was an inspiration to all of us.
Leland was known by everyone for his exceptionally high moral character, his kindness and his generosity. He consistently put the needs of others above his own, and diligently cared for his older family members in their twilight years. This included both Joyce and Leland's parents, several aunts and great aunts, and more recently Joyce's brother Floyd, and Leland's older sister Evelyn. He moved family members in need into his home without hesitation, where he and Joyce ensured they were cared for, and that their last days were filled with love surrounded by family.
As the family reflected back on Leland's remarkable life, someone said that they broke the mold after creating Leland Conley, and that they just don't make men like him anymore. Leland's grandson Mathew pointed out correctly, they NEVER made men like him. He was one of a kind, the best of the best, and he will be missed greatly by all the people whose lives he touched.
Blythe Cemetery will be holding gravesite services Monday 21st at 10 am.
Please sign guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/paloverdevalleytimes