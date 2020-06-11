Robin Schilreff Bowers of Blythe Ca. passed away May 17, 2020 of heart disease. She was a lifelong resident of Blythe. Robin taught dance for over 30 years a Job she truly loved doing until health reasons forced her to quit.. Robin worked the last 12 year's working for California Dept. of corrections. Chuckawalla State Prison.
Robin was preceded in death by her parents James and Sherrill (Sargent) Bowers.
She is survived by her loving husband for over 25 years Ron Schilreff her son Tyler (Julie) Schilreff , Wyatt Schilreff and daughter Cheyenne Schilreff. Stepson Joe (Katie) Schilreff 3 grandchildren Savannah, Summer, and Jaxon Schilreff and brother James Bowers.
Celebration of life will be held June 21. 6-8 pm at the Blythe Municipal Golf Course.
All friends and family invited. There will be a pot luck feel free to bring any food snacks or drinks.
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.