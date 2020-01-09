|
|
Rosita Cornell was born in Los Angeles on October 30, 1930 and grew up in Hollywood during the depression and WWII. Despite difficult times, Rosita traveled with her family and had varied cultural experiences. The family spent many happy times exploring the mountains and deserts of Southern California and she spent a year in South America with her mother when she was 14.
Rosita attended Pomona college, graduating with a BA in fine arts in 1953. Later that year she married Gerald Smith. They spent the first two years of their marriage on the east coast while Jerry did his army service. After his discharge, they settled in Coachella valley where they had two children before moving to Blythe in 1961.
After moving to Blythe, Rosita worked at the DMV before becoming a teacher at Appleby Elementary School where she taught for 23 years. After retiring from teaching she became head librarian at Palo Verde Valley Library. When she retired from the library she continued as a volunteer. An avid reader, she wrote book reviews for the newspaper for many years.
Rosita loved many things; her family, cats, dragons, books, tea, chocolate, Native American and Asian art. She was a master craftsperson and spent many happy hours creating beautiful quilts and textiles. She taught quilting at Palo Verde College and was active in the local quilting club and several charitable associations.
Rosita was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jerry in 1991. She is survived by children Stuart (Jackie) Smith, Wenona (Brereton) Smith Strafford, Hilda (Alan) Newell, grandchildren Dustin Newell, Mackenzie Strafford, Cameron Strafford, Tyler Strafford, Jason Towne, and Heather Barto.
Services will be at Frye Chapel on February 3rd at 11am. The family would like to request donations to the in Lieu of flowers.
Please sign guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/paloverdevalleytimes
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Jan. 10, 2020