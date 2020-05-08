Roxy Helen (Perry) Cantu
1945 - 2020
Roxy, age 74, of Evanston, WY passed away at home on May 5,
2020 surrounded by family after a massive stroke that she was trying to recover from.

She was born on November 27, 1945 to Una Logsdon and Jim Perry in Yuma, AZ.

Roxy married the love of her life, Hector Rumaldo Cantu on January 12, 1963 in Blythe, CA. Her hobbies included sewing and crafts, being a primary teacher, and most importantly interacting with her seven kids, 23 Grandkids, and 19 Great-Grandchildren.

Roxy is survived by her husband Hector Cantu, her children Lisa (Robert) King, Adrian (Vickie) Cantu, Brian Cantu, Spencer (Carrie) Cantu, Jared (Mandy) Cantu, Joshua (Kisha) Cantu, Dawn Cantu, and her loving sisters Sue, Cynthia, Jimilu and Jill.

She is preceded in death by her parents Jim and Una Perry, In-Laws-Santiago and Aurora Cantu, Jimmy Cantu, and her son Jonathan Cantu.

A funeral service for Roxy will take place on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm via live streaming online at https://www.crandallfhevanston.com/obituary/Roxy-Cantu or join the reception after at 158 Valley View Ave

Special Note: Your memories of Roxy can be video recorded beforehand and will be shown on the screen.

(Please text to 619-922-9700 ex: Hi, my name is __ I knew Roxy and finish your memory)

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate any contributions to be sent via Google Pay to: cantu158@aol.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Funeral service
2:00 PM
