The family of Sally J. Cavers is saddened to inform you of her passing on August 20, 2019.
She was born on July 24, 1955, to Ruby D. and J.W. Cavers in Blythe, CA.
Highly intelligent and wonderfully gifted, she excelled in the arts and writing. Reading was a beloved pastime and she always had joke out three to lighten up any atmosphere.
She graduated from Palo Verde High School in 1973, and during her school years was on the flag team. She also a part of both the girls and women's softball leagues, and on the cheer team at Palo Verde College.
She briefly moved to Los Angeles, but returned to Blythe, where she worked for legal businesses, the school district, and finally, retired from Ironwood State Prison.
The "Firefly" in our lives, she was preceded in death by her parents, Ruby and J.W. Cavers, brother Leon Cavers and brother-in-law Robert Phillips; and is survived by daughter Tiana Burris, granddaughters Arhen and Kaiya Burris; sisters Elaine Jefferies, Lynette Poole, Marilyn Phillips, and Marva Cavers; brothers Jeff Jefferies, Randy Cavers and Wayman Cavers; step-sister Sue An Hunsaker, and hosts of aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
As she wished, she was cremated with no services.
The family would like to thank everyone for their support and prayers through this difficult time - it has carried and sustained us. We plan in holding a Celebration of Life for her in the near future.
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Sept. 10, 2019