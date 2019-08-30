|
Sheila L (Wolfe) George passed away quietly on August 23, 2019. Sheila was born March 10, 1943 to Juanita Pearl (Fortenberry) Wolfe and Ralph Luther Wolfe. She married Leslie Corbett George August 7, 1959 with Fred Scarborough and Barbara Holman standing in as best man and maid of honor.
Sheila lived most of her life in Blythe although when her husband Leslie was ill they stayed in Bullhead AZ with their son Robert. Sheila is proceeded in death by her husband Leslie in 2004 and both of her parents.
Sheila leaves behind her much beloved brother (Floyed) Pat Wolfe and his wife Nancy and their children. She also leaves behind all her 5 children and their spouses and children and grandchildren, even a couple great grandchildren. Michael L George and wife Terri, Kenneth D George and Diana, Nancy A Spechtenhauser and Dan, Ronald V George and Traci and Robert A George and Kris, and adopted son Duane Forrest and Susan.
Services for Sheila L George will be September 7, 2019 at 10 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
She will be driven to her final resting place in Lola as she loved that old car.
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Aug. 31, 2019